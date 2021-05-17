The Bonnyville Pontiacs say a few familiar faces will be back behind the bench for the next regular season.

The Alberta Junior Hockey League club says current Head Coach Rick Swan has signed a two-year contract extension with the team, which will put him at the helm until 2022-2023. Swan is both the longest-tenured coach in Pontiac history and also the all-time winningest.

“The Bonnyville Pontiacs Board of Directors are thrilled to have Rick on board for the next two seasons,” said Pontiacs President and Governor Ron Rusnak. “Not only has Coach Swan shown great integrity during his tenure but also has brought our program to the next level in the AJHL. His loyalty to the organization and community has been unwavering. We believe that Rick and his staff will continue to push forward to bring the Pontiacs to new heights on and off the ice.”

The team also re-signed Assistant Coach TJ Millar and Assistant Coach/General Manager Neil Langridge to contract extensions.

The 2021-2022 season beginning this Fall marks 30 years the Pontiacs have played in the AJHL.