Alberta Health Services says women in the Kehewin Cree Nation will have a shot at the early detection of some serious diseases coming up next month.

AHS says the nation will be hosting a mobile mammography clinic for women aged 50 to 74 on June 9th and 10th.

AHS Screening Programs is partnering with Screen Test as part of a project to also provide cervical and colorectal cancer screening on those days. A female Nurse Practitioner will provide the screening.

The mammography trailer will be at the Kehewin Cree Nation Health Services. Residents looking to get the screening test can call ahead to 1-800-667-0604 to book a spot.

Health care professionals say a mammogram is the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection means a better chance of survival.

AHS says women ages 25 to 69 should have regular cervical cancer screening using Pap tests, while everyone ages 50 to 74 should be screened for colorectal cancer

More information on the screenings is at the AHS official website.