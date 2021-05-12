Mounties in Lac La Biche are looking for help finding who may be responsible for $18,000 worth of damage to various signs around the area.

The RCMP says on May 8th they were alerted to the fact that two stop signs were hit on Township 654 and Range Road 153. After an investigation, officers say they found at least 28 traffic signs damaged as well as the Venice Hamlet sign.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have information to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the Lac La Biche RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.