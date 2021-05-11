The first of the 2021 series of provincial crop reports is now available online.

The report says low amounts of precipitation are a concern but seeding has begun in the Lakeland and other parts of Alberta. 17 percent of the province is said to be seeded as of May 4th, ahead of the normal schedule.

In the Northeast Region which includes the Lakeland and other areas, the province says dry peas lead the way in getting in the ground, with about 22 percent already planted. 6.5 percent of total crops are in the ground, well ahead of the 1.2 percent over the 10-year-average.

The province says ratings of moisture in the soil are down compared to the 5-year-average.

13 more reports are expected to be released by the province, ending on November 5th.