Northern Lights Public Schools says they are pleased to announce that Chris Vining has been appointed Principal of Cold Lake Elementary School for the 2021-2022 school year.

“Chris is an experienced administrator who has demonstrated a commitment to building strong relationships within the school community, and creating a school culture focused on engaging students in their learning,” said Superintendent Rick Cusson.

Vining has been Principal of Art Smith Aviation Academy since 2014-2015 and was Principal of Cold Lake Outreach and Bridges Outreach for eight years prior to that. He joined NLPS in 1998 as a teacher at the former Grand Centre High School. In 2010 he completed a Masters of Education degree in Leadership and School Improvement from the University of Alberta.

“I am excited to start this new chapter in my education career. In my seven years at Art Smith Academy we have done many exciting things and I have learned so much in this time,” said Vining. “I look forward to being a part of what I know is an excellent school community at Cold Lake Elementary. Unlike my beloved Flames, this isn’t a rebuild! I will miss my family at Art Smith and I want to thank the entire school community for what they have helped us build.”

From an NLPS Press Release