The Municipal District of Bonnyville has taken over the operations of French Bay campground.

Located on the shores of Cold Lake, and just down the road from Kinosoo Ridge, the 10-site campground was formerly run by Alberta Parks.

With the M.D. taking on operations, that means there will be a few changes at the park — including the need to reserve your campsite before your visit. In years’ past, the campground had run on a first-come, first-serve basis with a paybox system. Now, sites must be reserved online at campreservations.ca.

“We know this is a big change for regular campers at French Bay, but we’re hoping for a smooth transition when the park opens May 14,” said Reeve Greg Sawchuk. “The M.D. will be doing some site upgrades, as well as some maintenance — especially on the road into the park, and to the upper sites. Along with the construction of the Aerial Adventure Park, the addition of the French Bay campground to the M.D.’s current recreation lease with the province, are just two of the items identified in the Kinosoo Ridge Master Plan. As we take the resort full season, the ability to operate, maintain, and possibly expand the campground is great forward momentum in bringing the Master Plan to fruition.”

The park has 10 sites, a boat launch, fish cleaning stand, and swimming area.

From an M.D. of Bonnyville Press Release