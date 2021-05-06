The Northern Lights Public School board says they’ve figured out what changes will come starting this fall for Cold Lake schools as they continue with a new configuration.

On Wednesday the school board announced that only one change will happen for the 2021-2022 school year.

“Students who are currently in Grade 3 at North Star Elementary School will remain at the school next year. North Star will become a K to 4 school for 2021-2022 and Cold Lake Middle School will become a grades 5 to 8 school. All other schools will retain their current configuration,” said the board in a release.

The board expects more slight changes to occur in 2022-2023.

“Cold Lake High School will become a grade 10 to 12 school, with all Grade 9 students attending Cold Lake Middle School, which will be a grades 6 to 9 school that year. North Star will become a K to 5 school. Cold Lake Elementary School will become a K to 3 school and Grade 4 students in the north will attend Nelson Heights, which will become a K to 7 school.”

The final form will see North Star Elementary become a Kindergarten to Grade 6 school (currently K to 3), Cold Elementary will become a Kindergarten to Grade 3 school (currently K to 4), Nelson Heights will become a grades 4 to 6 school (currently 5 to 8), Cold Lake Middle School will become a grades 7 to 9 school (currently 4 to 8), Cold Lake High will become a grades 10-12 school (currently 9 to 12). That’s expected to happen by 2023-2024.

“Art Smith Aviation Academy will retain its current Kindergarten to Grade 8 configuration, as long as enrolments do not exceed the capacity of the school.”

The board says questions parents may have can be addressed to their children’s school.