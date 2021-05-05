4 Wing says Exercise Mape Strike will mean some interesting happenings in the area.

The Royal Canadian Air Force says the exercise features teams of soldiers working with aircraft for training purposes.

“Teams of 5-10 soldiers dressed in tactical combat gear may be seen in the Cold Lake, Ardmore and Bonnyville areas from May 3 to 7. The soldiers are not armed, and are communicating with nearby aircraft conducting close air support training. “

4 Wing reminds everyone that the soldiers are working and should not be interacted with.

Meanwhile, CF-18 fighters are conducting nighttime operations over the air weapons range.

4 Wing says residents in the area will hear and see planes as they take off and land at the base.