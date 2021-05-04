Mounties with the Eastern Alberta District RCMP Crime Reduction Unit say five people were arrested after a firearm was allegedly pointed at an officer.

The RCMP says on April 29th they were on patrol between Elk Point and Kitsctoty when they tried to pull a car over but it fled. Another RCMP officer spotted the car driving on Highway 893 near the Heinsburg bridge.

The RCMP officer says when they turned on their emergency lights, one passenger in the car pointed a gun at them. The car then reportedly backed over the bridge and went into a ditch.

Mounties say 33-year old Aaron Evan Nathan Smith and 31-year-old Marina Dawn Smith of Frog Lake, 32-year-old Leroy Johnson Janvie of Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Murvanna Kay Flamond of Fishing Lake Metis Settlement and a 26-year-old woman from Ponoka are now facing a variety of charges including weapons offences and flight from police.

Officers say a loaded shotgun and ammunition were found in the vehicle during a search.

“The EAD CRU Unit was in the right place at the right time that day,” says Sgt. David Graham, EAD CRU Unit Commander, “to be able to effectively respond and take a number of subjects engaging in criminal activity off our rural roadways.”