Alberta Health Services says women in the Cold Lake First Nations will have a shot at the early detection of a serious disease coming up this month.

Alberta Health Services says the nation will be hosting a mobile mammography clinic for women aged 50 to 74 starting May 26th and running until the 28th.

The mammography trailer will be at the Cold Lake First Nation Health Centre. Residents looking to get the screening test can call ahead to 1-800-667-0604 to book a spot.

AHS says a mammogram is the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection means a better chance of survival.

More information on the screenings is at the AHS official website.