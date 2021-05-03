Stronger health restrictions are on the way for Alberta.

Details have yet to be released but Premier Jason Kenney, during Monday’s press conference, said “given the issues we saw this weekend, and the record high cases reported, we are developing a package of stronger public health measures, that I expect to announce tomorrow.”

He was on hand Monday to announce a further expansion of the vaccine rollout to include Alberta teachers, school support staff, and child-care workers.

As of Tuesday, appointments will open up to people in those groups.

Support staff includes bus drivers, education assistants, custodians and others.

More than 52,000 certificated teachers, 29,000 support staff and 24,000 child care workers will be able to get the vaccine with this expansion.

“We know there are many benefits to being in a classroom – for students and for education professionals. Moving forward with vaccines for teachers, school support and administrative staff and bus drivers will add another layer of protection in schools so that students can continue safely learning in class to the greatest extent possible. I encourage everyone who works with our children and is eligible, to sign up for their vaccine as soon as possible.” – Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education

Vaccines will be booked using the honour system with no proof of employment necessary.

More than 1.64 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta and the province continues to say all adult Albertans who want a vaccine, will be offered a first dose by the end of June.

There were 2,012 new cases reported over the past day out of 15,058 tests for a provincial positivity rate of just over 13%.