Bonnyville mounties have charged a man after a stabbing incident in the community.

The RCMP say on Wednesday afternoon they were at a home in town after a 27-year-old man was stabbed multiple times. The man was taken to hospital where mounties say he remains with serious injuries.

Mounties later searched a house and found and arrested 51-year-old Leonard Floyd Cardinal, who is now facing charges of aggravated assault.

The RCMP says following a judicial hearing, he was released with conditions to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on May 18th.