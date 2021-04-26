Cold Lake First Nations Chief and Council say they are taking a stand against “prohibited activity” in the community.

In a press release issued last week, the Nation announced that eviction notices and warning letters are now being issued to “any residents living in Band houses who have repeatedly engaged in criminal activity and compromised the safety and integrity of the community.”

Officials there say they are working with the RCMP to serve the notices. The catalyst for the decision is said to be numerous elders and residents calling for action from the leadership.

“Cold Lake First Nations welcomes all visitors and invited guests but will no longer tolerate people or activities that risk the safety or security of our community or its members. – CLFN

The Nation says anyone who was previously evicted and continues to engage in prohibited activities will be “deemed trespassers and may face permanent banishment from all CLFN lands and associated property.”