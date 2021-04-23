Mounties in Cold Lake are looking for help finding a missing 19-year-old.

The RCMP says Starlene Felix was last spotted getting into a black Dodge Dakota with an unknown male at the Red Rooster in Cold Lake back on April 8th. Mounties believe she may be in the Edmonton area.

Starlene is described as:

5’11″ tall

230 lbs

Medium length brown hair

Brown eyes and known to wear blue contact lenses

Has scars on the inside of both of her arms and a scar on left hand

The RCMP is asking anyone who may know information on her whereabouts to call the Cold Lake detachment or Crime Stoppers.