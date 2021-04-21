Skatepark designers were “thrilled” with the public’s feedback on the options to expand Cold Lake’s skatepark, say City officials.

The project was funded in the 2021 budget and is moving forward with a goal of completing the expansion in the 2021 construction season.

“We’re moving quickly but confidently, especially now that we’ve seen the excitement in the community through the feedback we’ve received,” Mayor Craig Copeland said. “Our council is thankful to everyone who provided their feedback for the vision of the skatepark’s future. All of the people who responded should know that they had a very real impact on what the future of the skatepark will look like.”

With the online feedback completed, skatepark designers and builders New Line Skateparks will consider all feedback and prepare a virtual presentation scheduled later this month. The presentation will allow community members and stakeholders to see the vision for the park expansion and ask questions about the design.

A total of 173 people responded to the online survey, with about 78% of the respondents living within the City of Cold Lake while 22% of the respondents reported that they live in other municipalities. These included the M.D. of Bonnyville, the Town of Bonnyville and interested individuals from as far as Edmonton who reported that they do or will travel into the community to use the amenity.

“All of the respondents gave us very enthusiastic, meaningful feedback,” Copeland said. “Our council is focused on providing our residents with facilities and amenities that they can be proud of, that they take ownership of, and that increase the quality of life in Cold Lake. The energy we see for this project both within the city and throughout the region shows us we are on the right track.”

Most respondents to the survey considered themselves “beginner” or “intermediate” riders, with significant support for “organic, flow style” and “flowing street terrain” expansions. Many provided details of the amenities that they would like to see, which will be taken under consideration by the designers as they work with the available space.

The skatepark expansion presentation and details about how to participate will be advertised on the city’s social media channels and in the local media once the presentation has been scheduled.

“We are all excited about the project and the level of support it is seeing and I encourage everyone who is interested to take part in the presentation,” Copeland said. “It’s a chance not only to see the plans but to have your ideas heard.”

