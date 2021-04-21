The RCMP in Lac La Biche is looking for help finding a man wanted after an incident saw gunfire in the community.

On April 19th at around 10:47 p.m. Lac La Biche RCMP say received a complaint of gunshots and a disturbance in the area of 98th Avenue and 99th Street.

Officers headed to the area and say they learned that a suspect was causing a disturbance and had allegedly fired a small calibre firearm into the air before leaving the area on foot.

Mounties say they have obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Tristan Bradley Campbell of Beaver Lake. Campbell now faces charges including careless use of a firearm.

Tristan Bradley Campbell is described as:

· 6’ tall

· 190 lbs

· Brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Indigenous

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the local police or Crime Stoppers. Mounties are saying not to approach Campbell as he is considered armed and dangerous.