Lac La Biche mounties say an arrest has been made after another break-in to a business in the downtown area.

The RCMP says early on the morning of April 19th they were called out to a break-and-enter in progress where the officers say they found a man fleeing from the scene on foot.

Police arrested the man and say they found a tool nearby that they believe was used to damage a door at the back of a building and get inside.

30-year-old Beatah Devine now faces charges including break and enter with intent to commit theft.

Mounties say Devine has since been released and is due in court in Lac La Biche on May 3rd.