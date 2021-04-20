A few Lakeland Schools are still said to be dealing with COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the provincial government`s COVID school status map lists 4 schools in the area as having at least 2 cases confirmed.

J A Williams High School in Lac La Biche and Cold Lake Middle School are in “alert” status while Ecole Mallaig Community School and Ashmont Elementary Community School are in “outbreak” status.

The province says 1,345 new cases of COVID-19 were identified between Monday and Tuesday and five additional deaths.

As of Tuesday in the Lakeland, the MD of Bonnyville has 33 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 24 active cases, the County of St. Paul has 19 active cases and Lac La Biche has 24 active cases.

1,196,428 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta, says the provincial government. Almost 240,000 Albertans are said to be fully vaccinated with two doses.