Mounties in Lac La Biche are looking for tips after a pair of businesses in the community were broken into.

The RCMP says they were tipped off on April 8th that the break-and-enters had happened in the area of 98 Street and 99 Avenue. Mounties say both locations suffered damage and cash was taken from one of the businesses.

The RCMP is asking anyone who was in that area from around 1:30 AM to 2:30 AM and may have seen anything to call the Lac La Biche detachment or Crime Stoppers.