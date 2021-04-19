A football team in Cold Lake says they’re looking forward to a return to regular season play in 2021.

The Cold Lake Fighter Jets of the Alberta Football League have released a statement online, saying they have plans to return to the field on July 10th against the Fort Mac Monarchs.

“The 2021 Fighter Jets season is about to kick off and we are excited to have our fans back in the stands.”

“Over the last year and change we, as an organization, witnessed the Lakeland’s resilience and cooperation to come together among businesses and the community in full force to help keep positive and afloat. We are extremely proud to be in such a great area of Alberta, we approach the 2021 season with optimism and are planning for the safe return to the gridiron to finish where we left off in 2019,” says Vice President/GM Damen Schaub.

The team has released a six-week schedule that features three home games and three away games.

The football club also says they’re looking for people who would like to volunteer or even prospective players.

“We are actively looking for community members to fill volunteer roles as well as local football talent that would be interested in joining us on the field for the approaching season. If you want to partake in a unique experience to help your hometown Fighter Jets in the 2021 campaign please contact our page.”

More information on the team is available on their website.