St. Paul’s Centerfield Music Festival has been postponed by its organizers for the second time in as many years.

“After careful and ongoing consideration, we have arrived at the decision that the fifth anniversary of Centerfield Music Festival will have to wait another year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current health restrictions and crowd-gathering protocols in place in the province of Alberta,” said event organizers in a release on their website.

The group says tickets that have already been purchased will be honoured for the new dates.

“Requests for refunds based on date or other conflicts that prevent your attendance will be accepted until Friday, April 30th, 2021.”

“The health and safety of our citizens, our visitors, the artists, and all parties involved in an event of this magnitude is of the utmost importance…it has been and that remains at the forefront of this decision. We are all continuing to face an unfortunate reality but support this direction and look forward to a full-on Festival in 2022,’ explains St. Paul Mayor Maureen Miller.

More information is available on the Centerfield Music Festival website.