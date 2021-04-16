42nd Street is closed near 45th Avenue on Friday as Town of Bonnyville crews work on a water main break - Mike Marshall/ Country 99

Town of Bonnyville work crews are on-scene at 45th Ave and 42nd Street Friday morning as they begin repairs on a water main break that caused a sinkhole in the road.

The intersection is now closed to traffic and detour signs are up.

Town officials did not give an estimation as to when work would be done but they do say surrounding homes and buildings could see water supply periodically turned off and on as crews complete their work.

The Town says an update will be given when it becomes available.