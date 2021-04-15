Mounties in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan say they are investigating after shots rang out in the community.

The RCMP says on Tuesday at around midnight two separate groups of people reportedly got into an argument on 1st Avenue in the community.

During the scuffle, mounties say a gun was drawn and fired multiple times. One bullet was said to have hit the windshield of a bystander’s vehicle. Nobody was hurt during the incident and the RCMP says everyone then fled the scene.

Mounties are looking for tips as they continue their investigation. They believe the incident is tied to street gang involvement.

Anyone with information can call the Meadow Lake detachment or Crime Stoppers.