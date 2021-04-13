The Lac La Biche RCMP is looking for tips after finding a burning car in the community last week.

Mounties say early on the morning of April 6th they were called out to 103 Avenue near McArthur Park after finding a parked black 2009 Chrysler 300 burning.

Firefighters from the Lac La Biche Fire Department put out the flames and the RCMP has begun an arson investigation.

Mounties are looking for anyone who may have been in the area at that time or saw anything to call the Lac La Biche detachment or Crime Stoppers.