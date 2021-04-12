The Municipal District of Bonnyville Council announced Monday that Al Hoggan has accepted the Chief Administrative Officer position.

After what the M.D. is calling “an extensive search”, Reeve Greg Sawchuk says Council is excited to welcome Al Hoggan as CAO on May 3.

“Mr. Hoggan is coming to the M.D. with a vast amount of senior management experience from working in municipalities across Alberta. He has spent the last 2.5 years as the CAO of Rocky View County in southern Alberta. Previous to that, he was the County Manager for Kneehill County and also managed the Aqua 7 Water Commission.” – M.D. Reeve Greg Sawchuk

Hoggan also currently serves as the President of the Alberta Rural Municipal Administrators Association which brings together the senior administrative staff of Alberta’s rural municipalities for the purpose of improving the professional service delivery to all Albertans.

“I look forward, over the coming months, to meeting many of the residents of the M.D. of Bonnyville and hearing their ideas regarding the future of the M.D.,” says Hoggan.

Sawchuk says Hoggan brings with him a sound understanding of the challenges facing the province’s municipalities.

“Previous to his time in local government, he was employed in the private sector in a variety of senior director and management roles and has held a commercial pilot’s license at the airline transport level. He grew up in central Saskatchewan and he and his wife have made Alberta their home for many years.”

Hoggan takes over the CAO position from Luc Mercier, whose last day was April 1st. Matt Janz has been serving in the interim since then.

From an M.D. of Bonnyville press release