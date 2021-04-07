Mounties have laid charges after their investigation into a November crash that killed an Ardmore man.

The RCMP announced on Wednesday that 21-year-old Coby Badger of Cold Lake now faces charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death after he was involved in a collision on November 5th on Highway 28 and Tropicana Hill by Cold Lake.

The RCMP says they believe Badger was driving a truck northbound on the highway when the truck hit a southbound SUV head-on.

The 55-year old driver of the SUV was killed in the crash and another driver was forced into the ditch to avoid the accident.

Mounties say Badger is due in court on May 12th.