Lakeland College says that Alberta Health Services has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at their Vermilion campus.

As of April 6, there are more than 10 active COVID-19 cases among Lakeland students and employees at the Vermilion campus, which has prompted the outbreak distinction. In response, the College is taking some measures.

Agricultural sciences, environmental sciences and interior design technology have all been put online until further notice, travel between the Lloydminster and Vermilion campus is prohibited, and anyone who can work from home is encouraged to do so, while protections are in place for people to safely work if they are essential to be there.

AHS and Lakeland’s health services are in contact to determine if more steps are needed. People in contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19 are being notified and given instructions.

Anyone else on campus is asked to continue monitoring for COVID symptoms, following public health measures and stay home if they are sick.

No other changes to campus day to day have been announced as of April 6th.

Written by Dan Soul, MyLloydminsterNow.com