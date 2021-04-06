Elk Point RCMP is looking for a missing 12-year-old, who may be headed in the Edmonton direction.

Rikki-Lynn Makokis was last seen at her home in the Frog Lake First Nation at 1AM on April 5th.

She is described as First Nations, 110 Pounds and 5’6”. Her hair is mixed colours and her eyes are brown.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Rikki-Lynn Makokis they are asked to contact the Elk Point RCMP Detachment or their local police. To remain anonymous, they can also call

CrimeStoppers.

Written by Dan Soul, MyLloydminster.com