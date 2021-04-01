Just under six million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Canada.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo said just under 15 percent of the Canadian adult population have now received their first dose.

In addition, just under ten percent of those 80 years and over and about two percent of those 70 to 79 years old are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Njoo said no unexpected vaccine safety issues have been identified in the country to date.

Canada will have just under 10 million COVID-19 vaccines by this weekend.

The head of our country’s Vaccine Logistics Major General Dani Fortin said more than 100 million doses are expected by the end of September.

As of Thursday, Ottawa has distributed approximately 7.4 million doses of vaccines to the provinces and territories.

Fortin said the 590,000 Moderna doses delayed last week are leaving Europe today and are to arrive in Canada tomorrow morning with another 855,000 doses by the end of next week, and around 1.2 million doses the last week of April.

He confirmed the arrival of the 1.5 million AstraZeneca doses earlier this week from the United States, with more than 300,000 doses expected from COVAX facility in the coming days.

Fortin says next week, a steady flow of a million Pfizer-BioNTech shots a week should start rolling through April and May with over 17 million doses expected from Pfizer alone by June.