The World Professional Chuckwagon Association says two of its races to start the 2021 season have been cancelled.

The group announced on its website Wednesday that the Grande Prairie Stompede races scheduled for May 26th-30th and Prairieland Park races that were due to take place on June 10th-June 13th in Saskatoon will not take place.

“Ticket sales and sponsorship are the two driving forces that generate revenue required for live events to take place. Without a clear understanding or plan on how these sources of revenue can be achieved, it makes holding an event difficult.” – WPCA

“The World Professional Chuckwagon Association takes Covid-19 very seriously. We are committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of the general public along with our fans, sponsors, volunteers and members. When Covid-19 attendance guidelines for outdoor live events has been communicated, we will be prepared to work with our event committees to ensure the guidelines are in place and followed and everyone is kept safe.”

The organization says it still has a 2021 season planned including June 3rd to 6th when the series is scheduled to stop in Bonnyville for the Bonnyville Chuckwagon Championships.