The Alberta government is looking for feedback from people who live and work around the Cold Lake Caribou range.

The government is currently working on draft sub-regional plans that support herd recovery for the animals.

“…Alberta has been leading the way in caribou conservation efforts over the past few years. These plans represent more progress on this important file. With Ottawa’s recent acknowledgement of Alberta’s strong caribou recovery actions, we are confident that our sub-regional planning process will find the right balance between protecting caribou herds while maintaining local industry and jobs.” – Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

The province says both public and Indigenous engagement on draft sub-regional plans for the Cold Lake and Bistcho Lake area in the Northwest portion of Alberta will run until May 29.

An online survey is now open on the provincial website.

Interested Albertans can also register for an online information session hosted by government staff to learn more about the draft plan, ask questions and share feedback.

The Cold Lake sessions are on the schedule for April 14th, May 4th and May 20th.