The RCMP says this is an older photo and Marina has more grey hair now - RCMP

St. Paul RCMP are looking for help finding a missing 56-year-old woman.

Marina Steinhauer was reported missing to police on March 28th and is believed to be in the Saddle Lake Cree Nation or surrounding area. Mounties say there is a general concern for her safety and well-being.

Marina Steinhauer is described as:

· Indigenous

· 5 feet tall

· 90 lbs

· Grey hair

· Brown eyes

Anyone with information on Marina’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or your local police.