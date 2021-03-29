Even more Albertans will be able to sign up to get their COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday.

The government is expanding the vaccine rollout to Phase 2B, that means close to one million people with underlying health conditions are now eligible to book a shot.

Albertans born in or before 1963 with eligible underlying conditions can book appointments through participating pharmacies as of March 30th.

Starting next Monday April 5th, AHS will then start booking eligible folks born in or before 1959.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the province continues to ramp up its vaccinations as more supply comes online.

Eligible health conditions in Phase 2B:

By the end of Phase 2B, all Albertans born in 2005 or earlier (ages 16 and up) with any of the following high-risk health conditions will be able to receive the vaccine:

A missing spleen or a spleen that is no longer working

Cancer

Chronic heart disease and vascular disease

Chronic kidney diseases requiring regular medical monitoring or treatment

Chronic liver disease due to any cause

Chronic neurological disease

Chronic respiratory (lung) diseases

Diabetes requiring insulin or other anti-diabetic medication to control

A weakened immune response due to disease or treatment

Anyone who is currently pregnant

Severe mental illness or substance use disorder requiring a hospital stay during the past year

Severe obesity

Severe or profound learning disabilities or severe developmental delay

Solid organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant recipients

More specific information on each underlying health condition, including examples, is available at alberta.ca.

The government says in a news release that a doctor’s note or other proof of your condition is not required to get the vaccine in Phase 2B.

The health conditions chosen for Phase 2B are associated with a higher risk of death or hospitalization from COVID-19 and were recommended by the Alberta Advisory Committee on Immunization.

How to book an appointment

To reduce delays and help appointments be booked quickly, Phase 2B will follow a staggered approach.

On March 30, Albertans born from 1957 to 1963 with underlying health conditions can book an appointment at participating pharmacies in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. To find the closest location to you with an earliest available booking date, check the list on Alberta Blue Cross.

Additional pharmacies will offer bookings starting the week of April 5 as more doses arrive.

Starting April 5, all eligible Albertans born in 1957, 1958 and 1959 will also be able to book appointments with AHS online or through 811.

(With files from Government of Alberta)