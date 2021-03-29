The province has earmarked funds it hopes will mean more doctors working in rural Alberta. It has set aside $6 million over three years to help medical students cover the cost of schooling in exchange for doing their residency training and agreeing to practice in a rural Alberta community once graduated.

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro the Return of Service Agreements will be handled by the Rural Health Professions Action Plan. RhPAP is a non-profit organization established in 1991 by the Government of Alberta to help rural Albertans build strategies to attract and retain health professionals to their communities.

“We are pleased for this new program to get off the ground to get more doctors working in rural areas. Return of Service Agreements will give Albertans in rural and remote areas timelier access to a family doctor.”

RhPAP consults with rural partners to figure out the details of the program.