Environment Canada says the Lakeland could see heavy snow starting on Sunday evening.

A snowfall warning is now in effect for:

Co. of St. Paul near Ashmont St. Vincent and St. Lina

Co. of St. Paul near Elk Point and St. Edouard

Co. of St. Paul near Lindbergh and Frog Lake

Co. of St. Paul near St. Paul and Lafond

Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range

Lac La Biche Co. near Fork Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lac La Biche and Square Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area

Lac La Biche Co. near Plamondon Hylo and Avenir

M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam

M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.

M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt

M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman

Smoky Lake Co. near Buffalo Lake and Kikino Smts

Smoky Lake Co. near Vilna Saddle Lake and Whitefish Lake

Snowfall, at times heavy, is expected to begin tonight. A total of 10 to 15 centimetres is expected before snowfall tapers off early Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says it expects the heaviest snow will taper off by Monday afternoon.