Officials with 4 Wing are saying Cold Lake can expect a fly-past made up of Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft next week to celebrate a special birthday.

The RCAF says on April 1st at 11 AM, Twelve CF-18 Hornets, six CT-155 Hawks and a CH-146 Griffon helicopter will fly over Kinosoo Beach and over the city.

The flypast marks the 97th anniversary of the founding of the RCAF.

“With COVID-19 restrictions in place across the country, residents of Cold Lake are encouraged to follow the Province of Alberta’s Public Health Measures on outdoor gatherings and watch the fly-past from the comfort of their homes to the greatest extent possible.”

4 Wing says the aircraft will run over the city from east to west and be “no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle over ground level.”

They also say aircraft participation is subject to weather and operational requirements.