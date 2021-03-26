The City of Cold Lake and the Municipal District of Bonnyville say they have come to terms on an Intermunicipal Collaboration agreement, which paves the way for cooperation and communication between the two municipalities in the years to come.

Both Cold Lake City Council and the M.D. Council has ratified the Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework (ICF) agreement, which defines the services used by residents of both municipalities, identifies which municipality is responsible for providing the service, and outlines how the service is delivered and funded. The City says the framework promotes common goals and creates efficiencies by reducing duplication of services. ICFs are required under the Municipal Government Act and must be reviewed and updated every five years by the respective councils.

“This really is a historic agreement and a feather in the cap for both the City and the M.D. of Bonnyville. Both of our councils and administrations put in a lot of work and many hours to build an agreement that benefits both sides,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “We want to thank Reeve Greg Sawchuk and his team for coming to the table and negotiating an agreement that strengthens the relationship between the City and M.D., while also allowing each side their autonomy and independence.”

Negotiations between the City and M.D. resulted in a lump sum cost-share calculation of $2.1 million to be paid to the City by the M.D, for provision of services used by M.D. residents within city boundaries. The calculation is based on the number of M.D. of Bonnyville residents living within the City’s service area and the most recent population of the City of Cold Lake. Service areas currently being provided by the City include:

Recreational facilities and parks including the Energy Centre, arenas, sports fields, marina/boat launch, and Kinosoo Beach recreation area.

Community programming including Canada Day and Remembrance Day celebrations, Snow Fever Winter Festival, and Santa Claus Parade.

Cold Lake Regional Airport (maintenance and inspections of runway, lighting, fuel services and terminal building as per Transport Canada standards).

“Collaborating on an agreement that serves the needs of our regional residents truly showcases our partnership and dedication to planning for the future,” said Reeve Sawchuk. “These agreements are important in continuing the momentum to improve the quality of life for our residents and to attract new people and businesses to the M.D. and Cold Lake region.”

As part of the ICF agreement, the municipalities will form an Intermunicipal Committee consisting of members from both municipal councils. The committee will meet before the agreement needs to be updated to review the document and work towards any needed changes.

From a City of Cold Lake release.