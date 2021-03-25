Mounties in Bonnyville say they have uncovered a vehicle chop shop near the community of La Corey.

The RCMP says their investigation began back on February 24th when they found a stolen Ford F350 service truck originally from Innisfree at a rural property.

Mounties say when they entered the property they found two suspects and while trying to arrest one a physical altercation took place that saw one of them tased.

A search warrant conducted the next day recovered a total of 9 stolen vehicles as well as an assortment of additional stolen property, says the RCMP. Mounties say some of the vehicles were given fraudulent VIN numbers.

The RCMP is saying another 3 vehicles tied to the investigation have since been recovered. Mounties peg the total value of the stolen goods at just over $246,000.

33-year-old Kyle Donovan Fletcher of Vegreville and 31-year-old Dean Peter Gamache of La Corey now face a slew of charges including trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5000.

Both have been remanded into custody and will make appearances in Bonnyville court on April 6th.

Mounties say their investigation continues. They are urging people to “be cautious when purchasing vehicles or vehicle parts through private online sales.”