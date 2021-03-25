Canada’s top doctor says COVID-19 activity has been at a concerning level since mid-February.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the country’s average daily case counts are on the rise.

Dr. Tam says COVID-19 is no longer only making elderly people ill, but that infection rates are highest among those aged 20 to 39 years of age.

She said there are currently 37,100 active cases across the country, and as of Wednesday, 6,325 variants of concern have been reported.

According to Dr. Tam COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions nation-wide are starting to increase after having been on the decline for months.

She urged Canadians to remain vigilant, continue following local public health advice and consistently maintain individual practices that keep us and our families safer.