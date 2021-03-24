Alberta has hit a major COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says more than 500,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered across the province. That equates to nearly one in every ten Albertans have received at least one dose already. “Fortunately, with every single vaccine administered we are getting closer and closer to returning to normal. If supply keeps up, every adult Albertan will be offered a vaccination by the end of June.” – Health Minister Tyler Shandro

In a written statement Wednesday, the minister says Alberta’s vaccine rollout keeps getting bigger and better and despite setbacks from the federal government, the province is getting vaccines into the arms of Albertans as quickly and safely as possible.

Shandro refers to the steady pace of vaccinations as Alberta’s ‘new normal’ and says he’s thrilled with how things are moving along right now.

He’s encouraging everyone that when it’s your turn, to please get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Written by Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com