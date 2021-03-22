Mounties are looking for tips after what they are calling a “serious assault” took place on Main Street in Bonnyville on Monday.

Officers say they were called out at around 4 AM after an injured man was found near 50th Street and 51st Avenue. Mounties say they believe he got into an altercation with someone else near 50th Street and 50th Ave and suffered injures.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated. The police are saying they do not think it was a random incident and believe the victim and assailant knew each other.

Anyone who may have tips on what happened is asked to call the Bonnyville detachment at 780-343-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.