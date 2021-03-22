A 55-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder after the death of a woman last year.

Mounties from the RCMP Major Crimes Unit have arrested and charged 55-year-old Dale Edward Delorme of Cold Lake after the death of 40-year-old Aubrey Skelding.

Skelding was found dead by mounties on the morning of August 18th, 2020 after reports that a woman had been shot at a home on Cold Lake First Nations.

Delorme was remanded into custody after a Judicial Interim Release Hearing was held over the weekend. The RCMP says he is due in Cold Lake court on Wednesday.