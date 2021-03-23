Portage College says they are planning a return to full on-campus learning by the Fall of 2021.

On March 18th, Alberta Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides said, because of the progress of the provincial COVID-19 immunization program that projects every Albertan who wants will receive their first dose by the end of June, post-secondary institutions, students, and families are being encouraged to prepare for a full return to on-campus learning this September.

Last Friday the college sent out a release, saying they are planning for students to return to in-class learning as much as possible.

“…Everyone’s safety is our top priority and the return to campus will comply with public health measures that are in place and with the guidance from the Ministry of Advanced Education. Of course, we will keep what we have learned through this pandemic and look to implement changes that have proven positive for students. We also look to the future to provide choice to students as we know many have appreciated the ability to study from home. Further, programs that were already blended in their delivery prior to COVID-19 will continue to be blended into the future.”

The school says it’s currently working on plans for delivering programs later in the year and says more information will be posted online when it becomes available.