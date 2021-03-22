The Lakeland Catholic School Division is saying goodbye to its Superintendent.

Joe Arruda is retiring after 8 years at the helm. Under Arruda, the school board has seen highlights including an expansion into the Lac La Biche area and increased enrollment in their schools.

Arruda spent 27 years as a senior administrator in Newfoundland, Manitoba and Alberta during his career, says the school board.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the educational community of Lakeland

Catholic and working collaboratively with trustees, educational staff, parents and

parishes to ensure that students received a superior educational experience,” said Arruda in a statement posted to the LCSD website.

The school board says his last day is June 30th.