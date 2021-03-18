More schools around the Lakeland are reporting cases of COVID-19.

As of Thursday afternoon, a total of 10 schools from the region are currently listed online on the provincial school status map.

St. Paul Regional High School is now listed in “outbreak” status on the map, meaning 5 to 9 cases are confirmed. Elk Point Elementary is listed in “alert” status, meaning 2 to 4 cases have been found. In the MD of Bonnyville, Elizabeth School in the Elizabeth Métis Settlement is also listed as in “alert” status.

The schools join J.A. Williams High School (outbreak), Light of Christ Catholic School (alert) and Kikino Elementary School (alert) in Lac La Biche County, Ashmont School (outbreak), Mallaig School (outbreak) and Ecole Elementaire St. Paul Elementary School (alert) in the County of St. Paul and Holy Cross Elementary (alert) in the City of Cold Lake as schools listed on the website as of Thursday afternoon.

505 new cases of COVID-19 were announced across the province on Thursday. One new death was also reported.

The province says as of March 17th, 418,663 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 92,378 Albertans have been fully vaccinated with two doses.