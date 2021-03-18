Lac La Biche mounties say an arrest has been made in connection to a pair of break-ins at a local store.

The RCMP has arrested and charged 30-year-old Beatah Devine of Lac La Biche after the Lac La Biche Stationers located on 101st Avenue was broken into on February 21st and again on the 23rd.

Police said electronics were stolen from the store both times.

Mounties say they are still investigating the crimes and still looking for tips. Anyone who has details is asked to call the Lac La Biche detachment at 780-404-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.