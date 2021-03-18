The MD of Bonnyville says construction on the Cold Lake MD campground will continue as the camping season starts.

The park is currently closed to all outside visitors, with the exception of construction crews. The MD says the campground will open on May 14 for the 2021 camping season.

“While we will be doing everything we can to minimize the impact of construction on their stay at the park, visitors should expect there to be noise and dust during the day at the campground this season,” says Parks Manager, Rodney Guilbault. “There will be heavy equipment working. The construction site will be cordoned off for visitor safety. The overflow camping area will be closed this summer, and the expansion may affect the availability of some sites.”

Phase I of the project includes the installation of waterlines and other services for the expanded park, which will see 74 new sites added. Phase II, which is scheduled to begin this year, will include installing electrical services, creating a road loop system, and building up the new sites. Phase III will include paving the main access road and adding finishing touches to the campground.

The MD says they’ll be updating the public as the project continues on their Facebook page and website.

With files from an MD of Bonnyville release