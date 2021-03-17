St. Paul mounties are looking for help finding a missing 25-year-old woman.

The RCMP says Starlight Cardinal’s family last heard from her via social media on Tuesday. She is currently believed to be in Edmonton and police wish to locate her and verify her well-being.

Starlight is described as follows:

· Indigenous female

· 5’4” tall

· Approximately 127 lbs.

· Red hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Paul detachment at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.