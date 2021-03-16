Another big step in Alberta’s fight against COVID-19. Community doctors will soon start giving out vaccinations.

So far, Alberta Health has received over 500 expressions of interest from Alberta doctors and stand-alone clinics. The first doctors are expected to begin administering vaccines in their clinics in April.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says getting community physicians on board gives Albertans additional ways to receive the shot.

Meanwhile, the government notes planning is also underway for rapid flow clinics involving physicians and other health-care professionals that can be used in the future, if needed.

These clinics would be used if Alberta received an unexpected surge in vaccine supply.

In a news release Dr. Paul Boucher, President of the Alberta Medical Association says those family physicians who are able to participate – in their own clinics or through the new rapid flow sites – will make a substantial difference and enhance Alberta’s response to the pandemic.

Written by Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com