Students at École Mallaig School school are working from home this week as the school deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The school is listed on the online provincial school status map as being in “outbreak” status, with 10 plus cases related to the school confirmed.

On Saturday afternoon St. Paul Education sent out a letter to parents saying students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 would work from home beginning on Monday. Teachers are said to be in contact with parents on how the schedules will look like for online learning.

Mallaig School joins J.A. Williams High School (outbreak), Light of Christ Catholic School (alert) and Kikino Elementary School (alert) in Lac La Biche County, Ashmont School (outbreak) and Ecole Elementaire St. Paul Elementary School (alert) in the County of St. Paul and Holy Cross Elementary (alert) in the City of Cold Lake as schools listed on the website as of Monday afternoon.

Racette School and Assumption Junior/Senior High were previously listed last week on the provincial website as having COVID-19 cases but have since been removed.